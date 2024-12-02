Philippines: increasing smartphone adoption kindles ecommerce potential

Subir Lohani, country manager at Carmudi, has also noted that the expansion of the ecommerce industry is limited by the number of smartphone users in the country, gmanetwork.com reports. He also noted that the countrys internet speed is 4 Mbps, as compared to Singapores 16 Mbps.

As measures to overcome these limitations, he called upon improvements as to what concerns internet infrastructure and a better service from MNO companies which can bridge this gap, thus allowing for services such as mobile browsing and purchases.



Carmudi rolled out Android and iOS apps in 2014 and made their website mobile-responsive. In Carmudis case, almost half of the 700,000-plus monthly page views came from mobile sources such as smartphones and tablets.