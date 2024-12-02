Philippine financial provider announces data breach affecting 900,000 clients

The financial company, whose services include pawning, remittance, microinsurance, and business to business micro loan solutions, said some information like birthdays, addresses and sources of income, were affected in the breach involving an email server used for marketing.

Still, Cebuana Lhuillier had alerted authorities to investigate the incident. The breach came as Philippine investigators were looking into allegations by the country’s foreign minister that a privately contracted company took away documents and data from the Department of Foreign Affair’s passport database.

The company’s clients had been advised how to further protect their personal information.