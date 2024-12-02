Peoplevox raises USD 6 mln to boost ecommerce-oriented warehouse operations

Peoplevox warehouse operations have been required, so far, by up to 100 retailers including Barbour, Mothercare and Surfdome, bmmagazine.co.uk reports. In addition to Index Ventures, an investor in retail and technology companies including ASOS, Farfetch, Etsy, Just Eat, MetaPack, Dropbox and Skype, the company has the financial backing of investors Ben White and Jon Kamaluddin.

Peoplevox will use the funds for further product development to support in-store fulfilment and to expand its team in UK and internationally. The compcials, cited by the source, admitted that fulfilment is a prime challenge to the growth of ecommerce globally and that is because consumer appetite growth is directly proportional with their expectancy for fast and efficient delivery services.