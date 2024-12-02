PeopleScout introduces supplier management program

This supplier management program brings together an evaluation tool with scorecard rankings, as well as a cost structure review with extended analytics to make sure that MSP clients get the best supplier fit for their engagements.

The companys supplier ranking outlook puts together vendor-neutral client-supplier portfolios. Besides that, supplier partners are added to the network only after an evaluation and selection process, thus ensuring the fit for the companys MSP client engagements.

PeopleScout also said that it has expanded its Affinix Analytics, which now includes MSP program data. Affinix Analytics keeps an eye on program performance, supplier trends, and pricing components within a client’s program. Measures like time-to-fill, mark-up rates, and fill rates are updated through dashboards every day and compliance readouts are reviewed every quarter.