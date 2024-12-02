Pelican Group rolls out interoperable pan-European API hub

PelicanPay offers API Interoperability for fintechs and regulated Third Party Providers (TPPs) seeking a way to provide Payment Initiation and Account Information services across Europe.

PelicanPay’s OpenBanking Hub will enable pan-European access to around 6,000 banks via a PelicanPay API, as well as via PelicanPay versions of other APIs such as the UK’s OBWG, France’s STET and Berlin Group. The platform will handle all API conversions and bank connectivity, allowing fintechs and TPPs to focus on delivering their proposition to customers, helping them exploit the opportunities provided by an Open Banking environment.

Fintech companies looking to enter the payments market will be able to use PelicanPay to get access to regulated PSD2 Payment Initiation and Account Information services. Regulated TPPs will be provided access to a European-wide market of up to 500 million potential customers through a single API of their choice.