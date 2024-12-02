Payza forms partnership for EU merchants

The platform’s business payment module will enable businesses to accept MasterCard, Visa and JCB card payments directly into their bank account.

Payza’s online payment platform also offers a recurring billing service for subscription based billing cycles. The recurring billing feature has a variety of intervals and billing terms and is created at a product level so additional products can complement the basic subscription.

The platform is SSL encrypted and has PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance, while also including developer tools such as integration code, button generation, and payment notifications.

Payza is an online payments technology platform used by licensed entities around the world. The company offers access to payment services in both traditional and emerging markets, as well as a host of tools and services including: fraud screening, dispute resolution, currency exchange, global payouts and disbursement services.