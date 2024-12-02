Payworks receives EMV accreditation with First Data Merchant Solutions UK

Payworks will make its payment gateway technology available to nearly 100,000 merchants across the UK via their new accreditation with First Data Merchant Solutions. Certification for both EMV Chip + PIN and contactless transactions, which has been completed, ensures FDMS access to the latest payment technologies.

Payworks provides the payment infrastructure that enables acquirers to support modern payment acceptance including contactless, EMV, mobile wallet and alternative payment transactions. The company supports an acquirer agnostic gateway allowing a broader range of certifications and integrations.

Independent Software Vendors and merchants working with First Data Merchant Solutions will now have access to Payworks’ payment gateway technology in addition to card readers from Miura, the M010 and M007.