Payworks, Lightspeed extend payments partnership for merchants in Belgium

The two companies have extended their partnership in Europe with the addition of Belgium. Merchants across the UK and Belgium have access to integrated payments through Payworks’ technology via Lightspeed’s POS Software.

The POS solution is distributed through a local bank, BNP Paribas Fortis, which sells it as a bundle to their clients. As part of this agreement, Lightspeed will also procure terminal hardware directly from Payworks.

The Payworks Pulse platform allows POS Solution providers to fulfill merchants’ demand for integrated payment systems.