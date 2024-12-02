Payworks launches Pulse – the gateway technology powering modern-day commerce

Customers using a payment solution powered by Pulse are able to pay using updated payment technology, including EMV Chip & PIN cards, contactless cards and mobile wallet payments such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Google Pay.

With the exponential growth of ecommerce and mcommerce payments, the area of improving in-person payments was left untouched by payment technology providers, mostly due to the massive infrastructure changes required to upgrade outdated systems and the increasingly high security standards imposed by the card schemes. With Pulse, Payworks introduces an open, cloud-based payment processing infrastructure, which is open for innovation, accessible and pre-certified for developers and merchants.

Alongside Pulse, Payworks provides Accept and Engage as additional solutions. Accept is a complete white-labeled mobile POS solution, intended for payment providers wanting to offer payment acceptance solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, whereas Engage is Payworks’ analytics and customer engagement platform that brings the transparency of the online world, to the offline store.

Processors like Barclaycard, Stripe, SIX, Elavon and Concardis are already connected to Pulse and Point of Sale solutions powered by Pulse can be found in a variety of different industries such as taxis, restaurants & bars, stadiums, fashion stores, and festivals.