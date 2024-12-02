payworks accelerates its UK expansion

The push will be spearheaded by former Verifone Director Frank Landen, who has been appointed General Manager UK for payworks. Frank Landen will be responsible for continuing to expand payworks’ established base of clients in the UK and Ireland. He will facilitate the growth of the platform in the Retail, EPOS and Acquirer verticals.

Prior to joining payworks, Mr. Landen was working with mobile payment and POS company POWA as well as Verifone, where he acted as Director of UK Retail & Hospitality Sales Verifone NEMEA and helped market the Verifone Ocious platform to retailers and EPoS partner companies.

While working at Verifone, Mr. Landen led the UK and Ireland sales team of 30+, contributing revenue of USD 80 million per annum from the Retail and Hospitality sectors across the region.