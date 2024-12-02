Paytm rolls out router engine for merchants

The AI-based SaaS engine sits on top of multiple payment aggregators and analyses data in real-time to route transactions dynamically to the best performing aggregator for improved success rates. Merchants partnered with other payment gateways can also use this engine to optimise the success rates of digital payments for their businesses.

With this new launch, the Paytm Payment Gateway also offers smart processing of bank OTP’s and also optimises bank pages. The engine’s algorithm automatically calculates the success rate for every card bin and for every bank, routing payment traffic to the most performing aggregator offering different payment modes in real-time.

Moreover, the AI-based routing engine uses big data analytics to provide merchants with a comprehensive analysis of their sales, transactions, and success rates.