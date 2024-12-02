Paytm rolls out offline payments solution Paytm Tap Card

Paytm Tap Card uses near-field communication (NFC) technology to enable digital payments, completely offline at Paytm-issued NFC PoS terminals, in under a second.

To make payments, users can add money from their Paytm account by scanning the QR code on the Tap Card and by authenticating it at any of the add value machines (AVM).

The company claimed that the new offering is in sync with the company’s vision to provide innovative and seamless payments solutions for non-internet customers.

The company is also partnering with events, educational institutes and corporates in the first phase to enable quick digital payments using this card. The customer has to simply tap the card at a merchant terminal to pay, offering them a mode of payment through Paytm even while they are not carrying their phones.