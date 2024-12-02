Paytm assists retailers via cashless payments

Users can pay with Paytm at Spencers Retail, Heritage Fresh, More, WH Smith, Kendriya Bhandar, V2 Retail, Value Plus, Pai International (Pai Mobile) and various other retail stores.

By adding these retail chains, the company intends to support cashless payment options in India and to eliminate problems associated with cash transactions, according to in.news.yahoo.com.

Moreover, by using Paytm wallet at listed stores, users get access to a wide range of promotional offers and schemes.

In addition to these retail chains, Paytm is already accepted at QSRs namely KFC, Pizza Hut, CCD, Cost Coffee, Barista, Vaango and few others.