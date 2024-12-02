Paystack, Truecaller partner for online payments in Africa

The partnership means that in addition to Paystack’s proprietary merchant risk assessment checks, merchants can now verify their mobile identity via Truecaller.

Unregistered local businesses will be able to receive online payments after being verified via Paystack’s in-house verification process. Businesses and developers receiving payments via Paystack can now build customer verification tools on top of Paystack’s Truecaller phone number verification API.

In addition to using Truecaller as part of the merchant verification flow, Paystack will also introduce Truecaller as a verification option for local developers and startups who want to verify the identity of their own customers on Paystack’s developer platform.