Paysafe leverages Sphonic regtech platform to enable KYC

Sphonic’s technology is used by a wide range of clients, benefitting from its services supported by a team of industry experts in the digital risk management space. Organisations like Funding Circle, Safecharge, Betfair, Capita Pay360, City Index, Zopa, and a host of others have been benefiting from Sphonic’s technology during its short history.

Sphonic continues ongoing Research & Development, complementing its suite of products to address the growing demands in areas such customer onboarding, AML, KYC, Fraud Detection & Monitoring as well as authentication.

Paysafe Group provides scalable and relevant payment services for consumers and business around the world. For more information about this company, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.