Payroc launches compliant surcharge, cash discount programmes

The programmes are aimed to help merchants reduce or eliminate card processing fees and to avoid costly fines and penalties associated with non-compliance. The two programmes, combined with Payroc’s differentiated processing capabilities, funds merchants the same day, depositing 100% of their card sales every day. Both programmes are immediately available for merchant deployment through direct and sales partner channels on standalone payment acceptance terminals, as well as point of sale system options.

RewardPay enables businesses to add a credit card fee to consumer purchases when credit cards are used to pay. Debit and prepaid cards, cash and check are not eligible for surcharging. The programme is compatible with Dejavoo payment terminals and accommodates tips. For online bill payment and ecommerce, RewardPay works with Payroc’s iTransact payment gateway. Surcharging is permitted in most of the US, with states mandating consumer signage notification at the point of purchase which Payroc provides to merchants at no cost as part of the programme.

On the other hand, CashRewards allows merchants to offer discounts from regularly advertised, published prices to customers paying with cash.