PayPal to acquire Hyperwallet for USD 400 mln

Due to this acquisition, Hyperwallet will be able to provide an integrated suite of payment solutions to ecommerce platforms and marketplaces around the world.

Upon closing, PayPal and Braintree merchants will gain localized, multi-currency payment distribution services in more than 200 markets with numerous disbursement options, including prepaid card, bank account, debit card, cash pickup, check and PayPal.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018. The completion of this transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

