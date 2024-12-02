PayPal mobile app gets update for quicker access to P2P payments

According to Tech Crunch, when opening the app, the balance, activity feed, and Send and Receive buttons are all available on the home screen, rather than divided into their own sections. The app has also been updated so that users can add their photo and verify if money is going to or coming from the right person.

Underneath the set of card-based notifications is a row of profile pictures that users can slide to see more, and each picture can be tapped on to send money directly to that person.

Currently, the new version is limited to overseas test markets such as Australia and Italy, but all Android and iOS users will have it in the near future, as Tech Crunch further mentions.