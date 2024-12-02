Paymob and Shopify launch embedded payments in MENA











Embedded checkout experiences for merchants in MENA

Embedded payments streamline the checkout process by keeping customers within the same user interface rather than navigating to external gateways. By reducing friction points, embedded payments have been shown to increase conversions by 40%. Additionally, embedded payments decrease cart abandonment and increase customer satisfaction.

Paymob has also introduced digital merchant onboarding to enable fast, seamless setup of ecommerce stores on Shopify. Unlike manual onboarding, digital onboarding significantly reduces the time it takes for a business to start accepting payments by streamlining data collection, verification, and compliance checks. Paymob merchants in MENA can now launch fully operational e-commerce stores within 48 hours of onboarding.

Commenting on this partnership, representatives from Paymob said that with double digit ecommerce growth in the region led by the GCC countries where they operate, the market is projected to reach USD 57 billion by 2026. Their embedded payments offering and digital onboarding will fuel this market boom and enable more MENA merchants to grow their businesses in the digital economy. As one of the first regional PSPs to offer these experiences, merchants know they can trust Paymob to offer localised, secure, cutting-edge solutions.





More information about Paymob

Paymob is a prominent omni-channel payments infrastructure provider in MENA and offers its merchants a comprehensive acceptance suite, positioning it as a growth partner to SMEs. Paymob serves 250,000 merchants in Egypt, KSA, UAE, Oman, and Pakistan. Paymob is backed by regional and global investors including PayPal Ventures, Kora Capital, Clay Point Capital, Global Ventures, FMO, A15, and Nclude.