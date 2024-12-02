Payments on the go via OT wearables

IHS Technology acknowledges that the number of wearable devices used for payments is projected to increase to over 150 million units in 2020 from 10 million units in 2015. OT has been very active working with banks, processors and partners and proposes a comprehensive range of wearable options.

Flybuy Mini Fob is a very small contactless card including a boosted antenna that can be inserted into a silicone or leather wristband, a key chain or special pieces added to fitness trackers or watches. FlyBuy Mini Fob makes it possible to add contactless payment functionality to various existing objects.

Flybuy Secure Element is intended for OEMs to be embedded into watches or fitness bands directly at the manufacturing stage.

FlyBuy Wearables can be positioned either as a companion extension to the existing payment card or as a stand-alone prepaid option. In both cases, their settings can be easily managed by a mobile app. They can be used for payment, but also for public transport and access control to corporate premises, fitness centers or music/sports events for example.