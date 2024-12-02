Payments company Ingenico enters bidding race for Worldpay

The source mentions that Worldpay, owned by private equity companies Advent and Bain, is heading for a London flotation in the autumn of 2015 that could value it at around GBP 6 billion (USD 9.2 billion).

Ingenico joins the race with other companies, such as Wirecard, which reportedly bid close to USD 9.4 billion, and several other private equity companies, such as CVC, Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman.

In 2010, Worldpay was built out of RBS, making itself the largest merchant acquirer in Europe, providing card processing services for businesses.

Ingenico has a stock market value of EUR 7.42 billion.