NewsPayments

Payments Canada launches Real-Time Rail for 24/7 instant payments

CP

Claudia Pincovski

10 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
real-time paymentspayment infrastructureISO 20022Confirmation of Payee
Countries:
Canada

News on Payments

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Mastercard and Housing and Development Bank partner on cards in Egypt

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Payments Canada launches Real-Time Rail for 24/7 instant payments

10 Nov 2026 / 5 min read / Payments

PhotonPay registers with Bank of Canada as payment service provider

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Interviews on Payments

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Payment threats and fraud trends impacting agentic A2A payments

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02 Nov 2026 / 10 min read / Payments

Cross-border settlement: Open Banking is making A2A payments the default

02 Nov 2026 / 8 min read / Payments
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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