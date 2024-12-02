Payment card use increased in 2016

The report also uncovers the fact that worldwide card purchase volume for goods and services has increased up to 5.8% during the same year.

Moreover, payments via Visa produced 54.06% of all purchase transactions on general purpose cards around the world, Visa debit cards (34.82%) and Visa credit cards (19.23%) accounting for the most purchase transactions.

Mastercard was designated the second most popular, followed by UnionPay, American Express, JCB cards and Diners Club/Discover.