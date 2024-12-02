Payment API provider Balanced to accept Bitcoin payment

Balanced is passing on the 1% fee Coinbase levies to its customers in order to promote bitcoin over credit card transactions. The company can offer marketplace customers an introductory experience with bitcoin.

Bitcoin is a form of digital currency that only exists online and is not controlled by any central financial authority, putting the control of the currency in the hands of the user. It allows people to transfer value to anyone, anywhere on the internet, without the traditional fees, commissions or currency exchange rates.