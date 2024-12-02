Payment Alliance International acquires ISA-Ecash

The acquisition adds 40 financial institution customers with 960 ATMs located throughout the Northeast to PAI’s existing nationwide network of more than 75,000 ATMs. The acquisition also encompasses ISA-Ecash’s ATM Manager Pro software offering, which helps ATM deployers in maintaining total command of ATM and cash operations. ATM Manager Pro currently supports more than 270,000 ATMs across America.

US-based Tremont Capital Group, a company specialising in strategic planning and merger and acquisition advisory services to the ATM industry, advised the seller.