PayCash launches payments solution for POS

The mobile payment provider demonstrates the integration into cashier systems via ZVT gateway as well as MDB gateway for vending machines. Due to the standardized gateway, PayCash can be used on every cashier system that has an interface to connect to card terminals.

PayCash Europe provides a solution that the merchant can install as PayCash uses the same interfaces as a credit card payment terminal. PayCash can be used with any cashier system that is equipped for the use of credit and debit card payment terminals.

In addition to the regular mobile payment method, merchants can also combine the voucher and loyalty solution from PayCash with their cashier system. Customers using PayCash payment solution are also able to pay with bitcoins at the new terminal.

PayCash Europe is a Luxembourg-based electronic money institution that services the 28 EU member states and is regulated by the CSSF. The payment platform includes: a mobile payment solution to provide and process mobile payments; an e-money solution to manage e-money; a cryptocurrency solution to implement virtual currencies into the existing payment infrastructure and a voucher and loyalty solution to provide targeted offerings to customers.