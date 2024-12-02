Pay.Cards rolls out card image scanning app

Instead of entering data manually, users can scan their cards with their mobile device camera, and the application will automatically recognize the cardholder’s information. The product is designed for internet merchants, service providers, mobile apps developers, banks and other payment service companies involved into acquiring business.

The service not just identifies the card number, but also recognizes the owner’s personal data (name and last name) as well as the card expiration date. Instead of using a remote server, the scanned image is processed via the application on the mobile device to avoid failures and long waits in case of poor internet connection.

Apart from data recognition function, Pay.Cards will provide an option of acquiring service for the interested ones. In mid-term the clients will be offered full-fledged acquiring service in several currencies, including EUR and USD. The service provides comprehensive data security: the client-server communication is provided via SSL protocol preventing data interception and falsification.

Pay.Cards is a B2B solution provided as an SDK (software development kit), a set of libraries, which the developers may embed into mobile applications.