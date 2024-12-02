The leading investor in the round was QED Investors, joined by current investors TTV Capital, Fika Ventures, and Bling Capital, all based on the company's significant revenue growth.

More details about Payabli’s funding initiative

The funding round will support product innovation, strengthening security and scalability, boosting new customer acquisition, and enabling current software partners to integrate and activate total processing volume more efficiently and rapidly.







Payabli's API-first Payments Infrastructure and Monetization Platform enables software firms to integrate payments into their business strategy. By offering a unified API, Payabli helps software developers to craft tailored payment experiences for both receiving and issuing payments. Additionally, it provides a range of payment operation tools to streamline the day-to-day tasks of a payments business.

The Payment Acceptance feature by Payabli offers tailored capabilities for specific verticals such as property management, utilities, education, and government. Moreover, the company's Embedded Payables solution enables Payabli to increase customer engagement and attract new customers interested in monetising their sub-merchants' payables. Payabli offers modular SaaS solutions for payment operations, helping software companies with their user experience and maximising profitability as they expand their payment services.

Trillions of dollars in payment processing are moving to vertical SaaS platforms, integrating financial services into software for increased profits and customer engagement. For example, Embedded Finance represented USD 2.6 trillion, nearly 5% of all US financial transactions, in 2021. By 2026, it is projected to surpass USD 7 trillion, accounting for over 10% of the total US transaction value. The increasing demand is driven by the potential to improve customer experiences and financial accessibility, while also offering cost and risk reduction advantages to companies across the value chain.

Therefore, infrastructure partners like Payabli help SaaS providers implement payment monetization strategies, expand services, grow, and develop customer relationships.