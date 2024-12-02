Ottu augments SAB's digital payments solution

This collaboration aims to simplify the technical integration framework to quickly enable online payment acceptance through a seamless experience. Ottu’s technology and expertise will offer merchants a range of features and modules in a unified dashboard. OPMS will incorporate integrated technology that adds and enables additional payment methods such as express checkouts and digital wallets etc. introduced by the Bank.











Commenting on the collaboration, officials from SAB said their partnership with fintechs providing cutting edge technology such as Ottu enforces their commitment to the vision of the Kingdom toward digitisation. At the same time, it shows their commitment towards being a major contributor in providing acceptance solutions to their merchants which will ease efforts and save time for them.

Representatives from Ottu stated they are excited to work with SAB to revolutionise the digital banking landscape in Saudi Arabia. Their cutting-edge technology and expertise in fintech will help SAB provide its merchants with a modern, secure, and seamless banking experience.





Digitalisation is key

The partnership between SAB and Ottu KSA demonstrates the increasing importance of digital transformation and innovation in the sector. Through this collaboration, the bank is reinforcing its position in the region while also achieving its strategic goals.

SAB represents the new identity of The Saudi British Bank (SABB), which has recently announced the change of its commercial name and re-launched its new identity. Upon receiving regulatory and shareholder approval, the business will be carried out under the new commercial name of ‘Saudi Awwal Bank’.