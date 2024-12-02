Optimal Payments joins forces with Oink, expands age coverage

Oink is a payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach under 21 consumers in a legal manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile and allows parentally controlled transactions.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Childrens Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

Optimal Payments provides credit-debit card and e-check (Direct Debit) services to retail/point of sale, internet, and mail-order/telephone-order (MOTO) to merchants in Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean.

In recent news, Seamless, a Swedish mobile commerce software company, has started working together with Optimal Payments to launch and leverage the integration of SEQR as method of payment for consumers and merchants in the UK.