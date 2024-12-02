OpenDNA extends payment processing to Chinese in Australia with Novatti

Under the agreement, Novatti’s platform will be integrated into OpenDNA’s RooLife portal, which will enable Chinese consumers to purchase products and services from WeChat and Alipay while in Australia.

According to OpenDNA, the service will optimise transactions between RooLife’s merchants and customers in Australia – essentially delivering fast settlement via Australian domestic funds transfer to a merchant’s Australian account in Australian dollars.

As part of the deal, Novatti’s China Payments modules will be added to OpenDNA’s hyper-personalisation artificial intelligence engine, which will provide customer profiling and insights into Chinese residents, tourists and business travellers’ purchasing habits in Australia.