OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Wallet, a payment tool that allows AI agents to complete purchases on behalf of users without accessing their actual card details. Developed in partnership with American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, the wallet is rolling out through dots, initially for ChatGPT Pro subscribers in the US. The company has also released tools and guidance for businesses seeking to accept agent-initiated payments.

The launch moves ChatGPT further into the purchase process: ChatGPT Wallet is intended to let users complete transactions, using a payment method that businesses can accept through their existing systems.

How the payment flow works

Users add a card once and then approve each purchase without re-entering payment details. Before each transaction, the user reviews the items, total, and selected card, and authorises the payment through a security check such as Face ID or a fingerprint scan. Each approval creates a record of what the user authorised the agent to buy.

Once a purchase is approved, the payment network issues a payment token, a substitute for the actual card details with its own card number, security code, and expiry date. The selected card is charged without ChatGPT Wallet sharing the underlying credentials with the merchant or the agent. Users retain existing card rewards and protections for eligible disputes, such as claims over defective items, while banks and networks continue to evaluate transactions. Furthermore, merchants keep control over customer relationships, pricing, fulfilment, returns, and customer service.

OpenAI expects that users will eventually be able to delegate purchases entirely. They would set parameters such as spending limits, purchase categories, or time periods, and pre-approve purchases under additional safeguards built on biometric checks and authorisation records.

For American Express, the wallet is the first integration of its Agentic Commerce Experiences. Luke Gebb, EVP and Head of Global Innovation, American Express, said eligible cardholders can use their Amex card while reviewing and approving each purchase. He also added that the company aims to bring these experiences to more cardholders over time.

Preparing merchants for agent-initiated purchases

OpenAI notes that agentic commerce remains at an early stage. Some websites and payment systems may unintentionally block purchases made through ChatGPT Wallet or similar products. To support the transition, the company has published a Commerce Partner Playbook covering product information, agent access, and payment risk.

The guidance advises businesses to claim their listing in ChatGPT and upload product feeds with current pricing and availability. It also recommends configuring CDNs or firewalls to recognise signed requests using Web Bot Auth. The wallet’s tokens work with existing checkout flows, but risk systems may still flag legitimate agent purchases, resulting in declines or cancellations. To address this, OpenAI is working with fraud prevention providers Forter, Riskified, Sardine, and Signifyd, as well as with payment service providers Adyen, Checkout.com, and Stripe to help their systems recognise such transactions. Businesses can also build plugins that let agents check availability or manage carts, or add WebMCP tools to their websites.

Availability

ChatGPT Wallet is initially available to ChatGPT Pro subscribers aged 18 and older in the US with eligible US-issued cards. OpenAI says the limited rollout will allow it to learn from real-world use. It also plans to work with businesses, banks, and payment networks on compatibility and reliability before expanding access.