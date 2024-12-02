Open Vector, Open Banking Nigeria to develop API standards

Open Vector is a strategic change advisory company specialising in providing Open Banking consulting and implementation services to senior and C-level banking executives worldwide.

Speaking on the partnership, Adedeji Olowe, a trustee of Open Banking Nigeria, said the collaboration between Open Vector and Open Banking Nigeria would result in the implementation of Open Banking in the financial industry in Nigeria.

Open Vector is led by Carlos Figueredo, CEO who, together with his team of directors, has conducted senior advisory roles to the Competition & Market Authority (CMA), the UK regulatory authority behind the Open Banking UK regulation and implementation.

Open Banking Nigeria, formed by a group of fintech and banking industry veterans, is a not-for-profit organisation that drives the Open Banking initiatives in Nigeria to extend non-partisan and non-financial API standards for financial services in the country.

Open Vector joins an array of technology companies that are collaborating with Open Banking Nigeria to drive the adoption of Open Banking in Nigeria.