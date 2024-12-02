ONPEX partners Global Payment Connection to boost global ecommerce

Global Payment Connection provides credit card and alternative payment methods, risk and fraud management and payment consultancy to companies of all sizes, ranging from the fashion to digital goods and travel industries.

The use of ONPEX’ solutions provides merchants with a payments platform compliant with local regulations and requirements. Customers of merchants that cooperate with Global Payment Connection can pay with the payment method of their choice with ONPEX.

They also rely on standards of security to reduce risk through fraud prevention methods, proactive chargeback management, information services and KYC tools.

ONPEX has helped Global Payment Connection to enlarge its payment solution portfolio, enabling Global Payment Connection’s merchants to choose from a variety of options including market leading solutions. This have resulted in a revenue increase.

For more information about ONPEX, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.