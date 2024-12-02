ONPEX announce partnership with The Flying Merchant

The Flying Merchant is focused on connecting merchants with bank accounts and financial institutions around the globe. The Flying Merchant is using the ONPEX white-label payment platform to offer their own branded gateway services, increase their connectivity to different acquirers globally and accept payments through alternative payment methods and in multiple currencies.

Dan Segev, The Flying Merchant’s Chief Executive Officer, explained that ONPEX provides a technical platform for The Flying Merchant that contain features which enable connectedness of customer merchants to an extensive global acquiring network which further complements the existing international network of acquirers.

Christoph Tutsch, ONPEX CEO, said that The Flying Merchant will be offered technical features for merchant management and risk mitigation that are needed for their business approach.