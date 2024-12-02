Online retailers blame lost sales on NAB payment system problems

NAB has issued a statement to its NAB Transact customers noting there had been ongoing issues with the system over May, 2015, including log-in issues, time-outs and/or slow performance. Merchants have reported a system outageoccurring around lunchtime on 26th of May, 2015.

NAB, via media, has apologised for the stability issues and assured customers that the team at NAB is doing everything to fix the problem, a top priority for the bank, smh.com.au reports. The bank suggested clients explain the problem to customers in their social media feeds. But the response drew some hostile responses.

Simon Pallister, managing director at online lingerie retailer Zodee.com, complained the bank had not given any indication of when the problem would be solved and suggested he might take his business to Commonwealth Bank of Australia.