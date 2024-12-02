Online purchasing behaviour in Germany – PAYONE report

The dynamic map illustrates when and in what intensity products and e-goods are sold online in Germany.

According to highlights, ecommerce experiences a retail rush hour around 6.30pm, which is when high volumes of consumer goods such as clothing are purchased. Some hours later, around 11pm, there is an online-rush on digital content such as videos on-demand. Ecommerce activities are particularly strong in densely populated areas such as the Ruhr district or large cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt and Munich. Nocturnal ecommerce movements are also relatively strong in these cities. In contrast, white spots with little activity include the entire northeast of Germany, Upper Palatinate, the Harz Mountains and the Eifel region.

PAYONE is a Europe-based bank-independent payment service provider. The modular platform offered by PAYONE is a software as a service (SaaS) solution designed to provide companies with processing for all payment transactions in ecommerce.