Onfidos white papers address the power of AI and ML in identity fraud prevention

The first white paper is called ‘How to detect the 7 types of document and identity fraud’, and describes how new technologies address the range of methods that have previously been used to skirt various fraud-detection systems. The second one, ‘A guide to digital identity verification: the tech and trends’, presents the shifting global identity landscape, and shows technical insights into solutions that companies can adopt. It also suggests how Onfido’s machine learning techniques power its technology to enable any customer with an identity document and an internet connection to be securely onboarded. The company’s third paper, ‘How to combat fraud in 3 easy steps’, describes practical steps for spotting and stopping criminal activity.

As identity theft is increasing faster than any other crime in the US, and 1 in 60 attempted online transactions are fraudulent, more than 1,500 organizations rely on Onfido’s technology to prevent fraud. The company recently appointed a position on the FIDO Alliance’s Board of Directors.