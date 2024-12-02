Onfido joins FIDO Alliance board of directors

Onfido joins other global technology companies, financial services, and ecommerce board members as well in order to help deliver on the Alliance’s vision for global standards-based authentication, and to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords.

The FIDO Alliance develops standards-based specifications for interoperable strong authentication across mobile, web, and desktop applications. The company offers on-device public key cryptography and convenient authenticators including security keys and biometrics, which makes its FIDO Authentication more secure, private, and easy to use than passwords or other forms of strong authentication, such as SMS two-factor authentication.

As such, through this collaboration, Onfido brings its expertise in AI-powered identity verification to the Alliance. Also, having more than 1,500 customers spanning fintech, online marketplaces, car rental, healthcare, gaming and more, Onfido’s end-to-end identity verification service helps keep fraudsters off its customers’ platforms. This is done in about 15 seconds by verifying new users at the point of sign-up with a selfie and a photo of their identity document.