Omnia Pay, Mashreq Bank to enhance customer checkout at Home Centre

Also, Home Centre, a home furnishings retailer with over 100 stores across the Middle East, North Africa and India, has extended the POS Plus service to include delivery schedules through its mobile app to acquire insight into its customers purchasing behaviour, with a view to tailored customer promotions.

Using the latest mPOS devices, POS Plus provides staff with direct access to product information, stock levels, prices and promotions, further boosted with full integration into the Shukran rewards programme, an important retail loyalty programme in the Middle East, pioneered by Landmark Group.