Omise, a payment solutions provider operating in Asia, has announced that it has become a direct acquirer for Visa and Mastercard in Thailand. The development extends Omise’s role across the payment value chain, as the company can now handle card payment acquiring and settlement within its own infrastructure, adding to its full-stack payment capabilities. Omise stated that the change is intended to support merchants, platforms, financial institutions, and partners through a more integrated payment setup.

Bringing acquiring in-house

As a direct acquirer for Visa and Mastercard, Omise can now operate a larger share of the payment process itself rather than relying on multiple intermediaries. According to the company, greater control over the payment stack creates scope to streamline merchant onboarding, improve payment performance, and increase transaction visibility over time.

Omise expects the new capabilities to support future developments in payment authorisation, reconciliation, reporting, fraud management, and payment orchestration as its platform evolves. The company has not specified timelines for these updates.

The announcement comes as Thailand’s digital economy continues to grow and businesses in the country face more complex payment environments. According to Omise, merchants are increasingly serving customers across multiple sales channels and expanding into regional markets. In this setting, businesses are looking for payment infrastructure that can support both domestic growth and regional expansion.

Sutthiporn Mekhaaphirak, Chief Operating Officer of Omise, noted that Thailand remains one of Omise’s most important markets. The official added that expanding its acquiring capabilities allows the company to keep investing in technologies for merchants operating in an increasingly digital and connected economy.

Groundwork for future services

Beyond its immediate operational effect, the move forms part of Omise’s longer-term plan to build payment infrastructure for businesses across Asia. The company indicated that its expanded core capabilities provide the basis for future offerings, including Acquiring-as-a-Service (AaaS), payment facilitation (PayFac), and payment orchestration.

These services are aimed at platforms, marketplaces, financial institutions, and enterprise businesses seeking to simplify payment operations. For these segments, a provider that combines acquiring with facilitation and orchestration could reduce the number of parties involved in processing card transactions.

Thailand is set to remain central to Omise’s regional strategy. The company stated that it will continue investing in payment infrastructure designed to help businesses reduce operational complexity and improve efficiency as they grow across Asia.