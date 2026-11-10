NewsPayments

Omise becomes direct Visa and Mastercard acquirer in Thailand

SA

Sinziana Albu

10 Nov 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
expansionpaymentspayment orchestrationdigital paymentsAaaS
Countries:
Thailand

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