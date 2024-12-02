OKLink backs cross-border transfers for remittance companies

OKLink, Hong Kong-based, is a global blockchain money transfer network that empowers transfer and delivery companies to provide senders and recipients low-value transfers in their local currency. OKLink’s platform is built on the trust of the blockchain, using digital assets to settle among participants in a transparent manner. It eliminates the need for pre-funding by settling every transaction in real-time using stable and native digital assets.

Currently, the company offers payouts in fifteen countries across Asia, the Americas and Africa. Participating companies on OKLink will be able to service individual payouts at the mid-market exchange rate for the first USD100,000 of transactions. Transactions under USD500 will qualify for the subsidy. Eligible companies must sign up by December 31, 2016 and have until March 31, 2017 to complete the free transfers.

Among the early companies to join the OKLink network and take advantage of this initiative there are companies such as: Coinsecure, Coins.ph, Rebit, MOIN.Inc, Coinone, Coinplug, Coincheck, Bitoex and BitPesa.