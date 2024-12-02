Oink partners Funcom for game payment solutions

The agreement with the independent developer and publisher of Massively Multiplayer Online (MMO) games, is to bring control to in-game payments.

Oink is a payment technology designed to allow retailers and game publishers to reach under 21 consumers in a legal manner compliant with the FTC and other international regulations. The technology serves as a digital family wallet that is available online or via mobile and allows parentally controlled transactions.

Virtual Piggy is the provider of Oink, an ecommerce solution that enables children and teenagers to manage and spend money within parental controls. It enables parents to teach financial management through the use of a family wallet. The technology company delivers online security platforms designed for the “Under 21” age group in the global online market, and also enables online businesses to function in a manner consistent with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and similar international childrens privacy laws.

Funcom is an independent developer and publisher of online games for PC and mobile platforms.