OECD issues new ecommerce regulatory framework

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) welcomed the rules, pymnts.com reports. The former rules were adopted in 1999 to set ecommerce guidelines for the then 29 OECD countries. Those rules were focused on privacy and secure payment mechanisms and also cleared processes for confirming transactions.

The current guidelines address the new developments in the ecommerce realm regarding the services destined to consumer data, mobile payments and direct consumer to consumer interaction. One person in eight made an online purchase as recently as 2014 due to security and privacy of data issues. As such, businesses should fairly present all terms of conditions related to transactions, OECD said in a recent in-house issued survey, the source cites.

Moreover, consumer protection laws should cover online apps and services that are offered to consumers free of charge in return for access to that user’s personal data.