Ocado to use Selligent for personalised communications with online shoppers

Selligent will enable Ocado to develop its personalised shopper programmes using customers’ online behaviour.

The Selligent platform enables web content and experiences to be personalised around specific interests such as purchase history and grocery preferences. Website data can also be used to customise messaging across other digital channels.

Selligent already works with a number of grocery retailers, including ASDA in the UK, Walmart in the US, and Chronodrive in France.