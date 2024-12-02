O2 acquires Weve partners and drops mobile payment plans

Also, O2 has confirmed, according to NFC World, that it has abandoned Weve’s mobile payment ambitions.

The acquisition follows a strategic review of Weve and as a result, Vodafone and EE have now exited from their one-third shareholdings. Weve will now trade as a wholly-owned subsidiary of O2.

Weve opened for business in 2012 with an initial focus on mobile advertising solutions before partnering with MasterCard in 2014 to add NFC payments to its offering.