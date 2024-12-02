Nuvei partners with education marketplace Stuvia

Nuvei is set to help optimise Stuvia’s payment capabilities and expand its target consumer base internationally.





Nuvei – Stuvia partnership details

Based on the information detailed in the press release, Stuvia is leveraging Nuvei’s global reach, agile technology, and expertise via local acquiring capabilities in 47 markets to gain new customers, accelerate revenue growth, and decrease costs through payments. What is more, Stuvia is capitalising on Nuvei’s enhanced risk management engine to help maximise its card payment acceptance rates, while simultaneously identifying fraudulent transactions ahead of their occurrence.

In addition to branded credit card and debit card payments, Stuvia is providing its customers in each regional market with all local relevant payment acceptance options from Nuvei’s suite of 634 alternative payment methods (APMs), including iDEAL, Giropay, Sofort, and Bancontact, through a single integration.











When commenting on the announcement, Jaap van Nes, co-founder of Stuvia said that the company is based in the Netherlands but has quickly grown its customer base internationally, which furthered the need for a payment partner that could support its global ambition. Per their statement, they determined Nuvei to be equipped to help take the business to ‘the next level’, saying that the company’s technology and extensive knowledge of local markets is set to enable Stuvia to reach more customers and connect to sellers in its marketplace.

Further adding on this, Philip Fayer, Nuvei Chair and CEO advised that they are looking forward to enabling Stuvia to connect to its new and existing customers wherever they are in the world, stating that Nuvei has a rich history of supporting marketplaces with expediting revenue growth, as well as facilitating both the gig and creator economies, which are underpinned by payments.





Nuvei’s offering and mission

Nuvei is a Canadian fintech company that aims to accelerate the business of clients around the world. The company’s modular, flexible, and scalable technology enables companies to accept next-generation payments, provide all payout options, and take advantage of card issuing, banking, risk, and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in over 200 markets, with local acquiring in more than 47 markets, 150 currencies, and 634 alternative payment methods, Nuvei offers the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed both locally and globally, with a single integration.





