Norwegian Valyou NFC wallet ends activity

Slow activation of NFC-enabled POS terminals and slow engagement of banks and mobile operators into the cooperation are cited as the main reasons of low user uptake.

Existing Valyou users will continue to pay with Valyou in stores until 30th November when the service will be stopped. Their SIM cards and all bank cards in their mobile wallet will be automatically deleted by the user’s bank.

Valyou launched in Norway in November 2014.