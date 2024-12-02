Norways debit card system selects Inside Secure to protect mobile payments

Vipps is owned by Norwegian banks and relied upon to process eight out of 10 store purchases made by card. Furthermore, the company prioritizes its anti-fraud technology to protect its vast market share for BankAxept, now via Inside Secure’s Code Protection and Whitebox solutions.

Delivering the national payment system in Norway, Vipps is tasked with developing new payment solutions. In order to respond to the challenges posed by new operators, Vipps manages and develops payment solutions such as contactless payments by card and mobile, online payment solutions, p2p-payments, immediate payments, electronic invoices (EBPP) and digital authentication solutions.

Inside Secure is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, services and the know-how needed to protect customers’ transactions, identity, content, applications and communications.