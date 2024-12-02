Nokia set to leverage India`s ecommerce business

Alcatel-Lucent`s IP Platforms, Nokia`s analytics and applications business added after the merger with Alcatel-Lucent in January 2016, provides software and services offerings to deliver, manage, charge for and optimise customer voice and data communications services, economictimes.indiatimes.com reports. It accounts for most of the analytics and applications business and contributed 10-12% to total revenue of USD 13 billion before the merger. Nokia does not segregate financials for sub-divisions.

However, since not all ecommerce companies have the capacity to invest in acquiring these solutions, Nokia is offering the solution as a service to increase adoption. For large companies, we will be product and technology providers and for them our software can run on premise. But theres a broad market, for which we can provide software as a service (SaaS), Nokia stated.

Nokia did not disclose the typical investment needed for a small company to try out SaaS, but said the move would reduce the need for upfront capital. Nokia is also building an IoT centre of excellence in Bengaluru, spending USD 10-30 million on the facility, along the lines of initial investments made in centres for cyber-security in Berlin and for cloud innovation in Chicago.